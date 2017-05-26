SIA becomes first Asian carrier to offer US expedited screening programme

SINGAPORE: Passengers travelling from US airports on Singapore Airlines (SIA) will now have access to expedited security screening procedures under a new partnership with the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The partnership comes under the TSA Precheck programme, and SIA is the first Asian airline to take part, the airline said in a media release on Friday (May 26).

Enrolment in TSA Precheck is open to US citizens and permanent residents - but non-US citizens can also take part through various Customers Border Protection traveller programmes such as Global Entry, NEXUS and SENTRI.

"Singapore citizens are eligible to apply for the Global Entry Programme, which is also open to citizens from the following countries: Colombia, Germany, Netherlands, Panama, South Korea, UK and Mexican nationals," the national carrier said.

The Global Entry Programme costs US$100 (S$139) for a five-year membership, according to the Department of Homeland Security's website.

Successful applicants of the TSA Precheck programme, or other CBP traveller programmes will receive a Known Traveler Number which may be provided to the airlines during booking or check-in, SIA said.

"Once the customer’s KTN is recognised, the TSA Precheck logo will be printed on their boarding pass, indicating that their KTN has been captured in their booking record," the airline added.

Customers can provide their KTN across SIA's check-in or booking channels. Children aged 12 or under may also enjoy the benefits of TSA Precheck if they are travelling with passengers who have a valid KTN, SIA said.

SIA is among seven airlines that were added to the TSA Precheck programme on Thursday. The other six airlines are Copa Airlines, Dominican Wings, InterCaribbean Airways, Silver Airways, Swift Air and Turkish Airlines.