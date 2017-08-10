SIA, CAE to jointly run flight training centre in Singapore

SINGAPORE: National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with global aviation firm CAE to establish a pilot training centre in Singapore.

In a joint media release on Thursday (Aug 10), both companies said the joint venture will focus on providing simulator training for Boeing aircraft for a start, supporting SIA Group airlines and other operators' pilot training needs in the region.

The joint venture, which will be equally-owned, will operate out of the SIA Training Centre located near Changi Airport.

SIA will initially transfer four of its full-flight Boeing aircraft simulators to the venture, the release said, while additional training equipment built by CAE will be acquired progressively. The facility will provide training for Boeing 737 MAX, 747, 777 and 787 aircraft types.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said the joint venture will help with its own training requirements as well as those of other airlines in the region.

"The long-term prospects for the aviation sector are positive, and we are confident that the new flight training joint venture with CAE will further enhance Singapore’s position as a leading aviation hub," he said. "Together with CAE’s expertise, we are positive that it will be a leading training facility for Boeing aircraft types in the Asia-Pacific region."

The training centre is expected to begin operations by the end of the year.