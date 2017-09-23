SIA 'closely monitoring' situation in Bali as Mount Agung threatens to erupt

SINGAPORE: National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) is "closely monitoring" the situation in Bali after Indonesian authorities raised the alert status of Mount Agung to the highest level, meaning a volcanic eruption could be imminent.



The airline said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Sep 23) that all SIA flights to and from Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar are operating as scheduled for now.



It added that customers travelling to Bali between Sep 23 and Oct 2 with tickets issued on or before Sep 22 may contact an SIA ticket office, if they would like to rebook or request for a refund.



SIA also advised customers to update their contact details to receive updates on their flights, and to check its website regularly for updates.



Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had advised Singaporeans to avoid travelling to Mount Agung and the area around it, given the possibility of a volcanic eruption.



Thousands of residents have been evacuated from villages near the volcano, which is a popular tourist spot.

Advertisement