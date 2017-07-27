SIA reports 8.6% fall in Q1 net profit

SINGAPORE: National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) reported a 8.6 per cent drop in net profit for the first quarter of the 2017-18 financial year compared to a year ago, it said in a news release on Thursday (Jul 27).

Earnings for the three-month period came in at S$235 million, down S$22 million from last year. The fall was attributed to the absence of a one-off gain from SIA Engineering last year.

Group operating profit rose by S$88 million - or 45.6 per cent - compared with the same period a year ago, the airline operator said.

SIA group is made up of parent airline company Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation Holdings, SIA Cargo and SIA Engineering.

SilkAir's operating profit was S$7 million for the past quarter, a S$20 million fall compared with the same period last year, SIA said. It attributed the fall to expanded operations that led to higher operating costs.



Budget Aviation Holdings - the parent company of Scoot and Tiger Airways - recorded an operating profit of S$3 million - a S$6 million decline from the same period last year. It noted that increased expenditure on the back of capacity growth, as well as a lower yield contributed to the drop.

Advertisement Advertisement

SIA cited a challenging environment for the quarter's results. "The business outlook for the airline industry remains challenging, as the uncertain global economic climate and geopolitical concerns, coupled with overcapacity in our key markets, continue to dampen yield performance," it said.

With the Scoot-Tigerair integration complete, it added that there would be more expansion opportunities for the low-cost segment of the group's portfolio.