SIA's new in-flight safety video showcases Singapore landmarks

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines on Tuesday (Aug 8) unveiled a new in-flight safety video that showcases not only the Singapore Girl as she demonstrates safety instructions, but also Singapore landmarks, such as Boat Quay, Gardens by the Bay and Henderson Waves.

"The safety video is a result of a bilateral agreement signed between (the Singapore carrier) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in June 2017," said SIA and STB in a joint press release. They said it is aimed at promoting inbound travel to Singapore, and showcasing the country to a global audience.



“Our new safety video provides a more captivating way of effectively presenting safety information to our customers as compared to the more conventional approach that we have taken up to now," said SIA senior vice president sales and marketing, Mr Campbell Wilson.

The new video will be screened on SIA flights from the end of the year.