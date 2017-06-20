Siblings never objected to PM Lee receiving equal share of estate: Lee Hsien Yang

The objections were to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's "flip-flopping about Lee Kuan Yew's demolition wish", his brother said in a Facebook post.

SINGAPORE: The siblings of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong never had any objection to the latter receiving an equal share of their father's estate, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said on Tuesday (Jun 20).

Mr Lee's latest Facebook post comes a day after PM Lee issued a statement on the ongoing family dispute over the house of their late father, Mr Lee Kuan Yew, at 38 Oxley Road.

In the statement, PM Lee had said: "My father left the property at 38 Oxley Road to me as part of my equal share of his estate, but my siblings were not happy about this."

However, Mr Lee said in a post on Facebook that "Wei Ling and I never had any objection to Lee Hsien Loong receiving an equal share of the estate. We object to Lee Hsien Loong's flip-flopping about Lee Kuan Yew's demolition wish".

"We asked a simple question, that he has refused to answer for a week: Was our father, Lee Kuan Yew, unwavering in his demolition wish? Yes or no?"

Advertisement