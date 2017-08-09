Sichuan quake: Tour group from Singapore safe after fleeing from restaurant

SINGAPORE: A brush with disaster, for at least one of two tour groups from Singapore that was in China's Sichuan province when a deadly 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck on Tuesday (Aug 8).

The group of 16, touring Jiuzhaigou nature reserve with Dynasty Travel, had arrived at the Howard Johnson Tian Yuan Resort on Tuesday evening and had just started on dinner when they heard a loud bang, said Ms Sharon Tan, a member of the group.

“The ground started to shake a bit. The next thing we knew, we saw the table rattling - the whole table was shaking and jumping up and down," the 37-year-old told Channel NewsAsia.



Describing the scene as “chaos”, Ms Tan recalled restaurant’s staff shouting “Earthquake, run!” as the place was shrouded in darkness.

Ms Tan said members of her tour group followed restaurant staff in running out to an open car park.



The group's tour guide, known as Ah Hai, said he heard buildings swaying and glass breaking after they got out of the restaurant. There was "dust everywhere" which affected visibility, he said.

The group spent the night in the open car park, but had difficulty sleeping because of the numerous tremors they felt, said Ms Tan.



The Dynasty Travel group spending the night in an open car park. (Photo: Sharon Tan)

They eventually made their way to Chengdu at about 6am on Wednesday, Ms Tan said, adding that they would stay there overnight before travelling to Mount Emei. The group intends to continue their tour with slight changes, she said.

Ah Hai said the group of 16 is safe. "After experiencing something like this, I think they all believe life is even more precious," he said.

Dynasty Travel said it has an estimated 900 customers who have signed up for its tours to Jiuzhaigou and Chengdu as peak season approaches. The agency said it is monitoring the situation closely and is in the process of working out what to do for its customers.

The other Singapore-based travel agency with customers in Jiuzhaigou, Chan Brothers, said the group of 20 tourists it is leading is safe, and that it is “sourcing available immediate flight options” for them. Chan Brothers added that it, too, continues to “closely monitor the situation”, and that customer safety is its “utmost priority”.

The quake has killed at least 19 people so far and left about 247 injured, according to provincial government and official media.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed earlier Wednesday that some Singaporeans are affected by the quake but it said all of those that e-registered are safe.