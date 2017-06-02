Signalling checks cause rush-hour delay on NSL for second straight day

SINGAPORE: The North-South Line was on Friday (Jun 2) hit by delays of up to 30 minutes during the evening rush hour due to signalling checks, said operator SMRT. This is the second straight day of delays.

It first made an announcement on Twitter at 5.05pm, asking commuters in both directions along the entire North-South Line - from Marine South Pier to Jurong East - to add 15 minutes to their travel time.



Shortly after the initial alert, SMRT said those travelling between Yew Tee and Yishun should expect a 30-minute delay. Free regular bus and bus bridging services are available between Choa Chu Kang and Yishun stations, it added.

Commuters at Jurong East station during the evening rush hour delays.

Crowds at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station as commuters are hit by delays due to signalling checks. (Photo

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an update at about 5.45pm, SMRT said a signalling fault is causing trains between Kranji and Admiralty stations - in both directions - to run at slower speeds.

The delay caused commuters to take to social media to express their frustration, with one Twitter user, @yienchong_chen, saying: "@SMRT_Singapore I dare not take MRT now".

I wasted a good 30 mins plus from Woodlands to Admiralty mrt — IBZYLA (@sxgxrpxnch_) June 2, 2017





This MRT DELAYS IS ANNOYING — Muhd Khairul (@Insanitystaph) June 2, 2017





I dare not take MRT now — Chen Yien Chong (@yienchong_chen) June 2, 2017







