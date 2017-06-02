Signalling checks cause rush-hour delay on NSL for second straight day
SINGAPORE: The North-South Line was on Friday (Jun 2) hit by delays of up to 30 minutes during the evening rush hour due to signalling checks, said operator SMRT. This is the second straight day of delays.
It first made an announcement on Twitter at 5.05pm, asking commuters in both directions along the entire North-South Line - from Marine South Pier to Jurong East - to add 15 minutes to their travel time.
Shortly after the initial alert, SMRT said those travelling between Yew Tee and Yishun should expect a 30-minute delay. Free regular bus and bus bridging services are available between Choa Chu Kang and Yishun stations, it added.
In an update at about 5.45pm, SMRT said a signalling fault is causing trains between Kranji and Admiralty stations - in both directions - to run at slower speeds.
The delay caused commuters to take to social media to express their frustration, with one Twitter user, @yienchong_chen, saying: "@SMRT_Singapore I dare not take MRT now".