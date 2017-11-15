Signalling fault causes morning delays on Circle Line
SINGAPORE: Train service along the Circle Line was delayed during the morning rush hour on Wednesday (Nov 15) due to a signalling fault, operator SMRT said.
In a tweet at 6.42am, SMRT said there was a signal fault between Farrer Road and Buona Vista stations.
SMRT advised commuters to add 20 minutes of travel time between Buona Vista and HarbourFront MRT stations, in both directions.
In another tweet at 7.22am, the train operator announced that free bus services were available between Paya Lebar and HarbourFront stations.
In an earlier tweet at 6.28am, SMRT said a signal fault had caused slower train service between Botanic Gardens and Haw Par Villa.
Commuters took to social media to express dissatisfaction with the train delays.
Reader Priscillaa Shinbone commented on Channel NewsAsia's Facebook page saying that she was stuck in a train between Marymount and Caldecott stations for an hour.
Another reader Siti Rubiah commented that her train was stuck at Bartley station for half an hour.