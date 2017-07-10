Signalling fault causes rush-hour delay on East-West Line

SINGAPORE: Services along the East-West Line (EWL) were delayed on Monday evening (Jul 10) due to a signalling fault, according to SMRT.



In a tweet at 6.46pm, SMRT urged commuters to cater for an additional 15 minutes of travel time between Queenstown and Bugis stations.



[EWL]: Due to a signalling fault, pls add 15mins travel time between #Queenstown & #Bugis. Train service is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 10, 2017





It added that free regular bus services were available between the two stations.

[EWL] UPDATE: Free regular bus services are available between #Queenstown & #Bugis. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 10, 2017





In another tweet at 6.57pm, SMRT asked commuters to expect an additional 25 minutes' travel time between the two stations.



[EWL]Update: Due to a signalling fault, pls add 25mins travel time between #Queenstown & #Bugis. Train service is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 10, 2017

Commuters took to social media to complain about the delays.





Need to get off at City Hall. Then the train breakdowns in between Bugis and City Hall. Dog life smrt. — Gelfrid (@Gelfrid) July 10, 2017





Great now you're moving people off the west bound to an already packed un-airconned Bugis #smrt pic.twitter.com/A1oItbcl0E — Moses O'Hara (@MosesOhara) July 10, 2017





not fun leh i tired la sial switch here and there somemore the whole ew line will supposedly be affected tho i avoided queenstown to bugis — loser (@lexyauditore) July 10, 2017





Earlier on Monday, SMRT Trains' CEO Lee Ling Wee said the public transport operator has "no choice" but to conduct checks for the new signalling system on the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) throughout the day.

