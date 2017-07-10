Signalling fault causes rush-hour delay on East-West Line
SINGAPORE: Services along the East-West Line (EWL) were delayed on Monday evening (Jul 10) during rush hour, due to a signalling fault, according to SMRT.
In a tweet at 6.46pm, SMRT urged commuters to cater for an additional 15 minutes of travel time between Queenstown and Bugis stations.
It added that free regular bus services were available between the two stations.
In another tweet at 6.57pm, SMRT asked commuters to expect an additional 25 minutes' travel time between the two stations.
Commuters took to social media to complain about the delays.
Earlier on Monday, SMRT Trains' CEO Lee Ling Wee said the public transport operator has "no choice" but to conduct checks for the new signalling system on the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) throughout the day.