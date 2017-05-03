Signalling fault on Downtown Line causes delay during morning rush hour
SINGAPORE: A signalling fault on the Downtown Line caused trains to bypass the Botanic Gardens station and resulted in delays along the line during the morning peak period on Wednesday (May 3).
Operator SBS Transit first reported the signalling fault on its Twitter account at 7.41am. It advised commuters to expect an additional travelling time of 10 minutes.
However, many commuters complained online that the delay was longer than 10 minutes.
In an update at 9.37am, SBS Transit said trains heading towards Chinatown will bypass the Botanic Gardens station. It advised commuters to transfer at Tan Kah Kee or Stevens stations to continue their journey.
The transport operator added that train service from Chinatown station to Bukit Panjang station was normal.