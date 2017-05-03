Signalling fault on Downtown Line causes delay during morning rush hour

SINGAPORE: A signalling fault on the Downtown Line caused trains to bypass the Botanic Gardens station and resulted in delays along the line during the morning peak period on Wednesday (May 3).

Commuters at Bukit Panjang MRT station after a signalling fault on the Downtown Line on May 3, 2017. (Photo: Alex Wong)

Operator SBS Transit first reported the signalling fault on its Twitter account at 7.41am. It advised commuters to expect an additional travelling time of 10 minutes.

However, many commuters complained online that the delay was longer than 10 minutes.

@SBSTransit_Ltd Your train stopped for 10 mins at every station, you think people don't have watches? — ickyいっきー (@icky_sg) May 2, 2017





@SBSTransit_Ltd Please dont mislead ppl. It has taken 40mins to travel 7 stations — 심칭하우 입니다 (@asimovic324) May 3, 2017





@SBSTransit_Ltd The journey took 1 hour and 15mins from bukit panjang to bugis. It's 50mins more than usual. Not just 10mins. — Jessie Chui (@JessieChui) May 3, 2017





In an update at 9.37am, SBS Transit said trains heading towards Chinatown will bypass the Botanic Gardens station. It advised commuters to transfer at Tan Kah Kee or Stevens stations to continue their journey.

DTL - Trains will bypass DT09 BTN twds DT19 CNT. Train service from CNT to BKP is normal. Pls transfer at DT08 TKK & DT10 STV to continue. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) May 3, 2017





The transport operator added that train service from Chinatown station to Bukit Panjang station was normal.