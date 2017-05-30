SilkAir to launch non-stop Singapore-Hiroshima flights

SINGAPORE: The regional wing of Singapore Airlines (SIA), SilkAir, will be launching the first non-stop flight between Singapore and Hiroshima in October this year.

According to a press release on Tuesday (May 30), the airline will launch the service on Oct 30 and it will run three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It will be operated with SilkAir's Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which features both business and economy class cabins, it added.

The flights departing Singapore will be at 1.45am and will reach Hiroshima at 9.30am, while those leaving Hiroshima will be at 10.25am, and will reach Singapore at 3.40pm.

"Hiroshima has been popular with Singaporeans, due to its historical significance, good weather and proximity to various attractions in neighbouring cities,” said SilkAir CEO Foo Chai Woo. “SilkAir is proud to be offering the only non-stop flights between Hiroshima and Singapore, and we are confident that we can serve the demand from both cities."

With the launch of Hiroshima, the combined Singapore Airlines-SilkAir network will serve a total of six Japanese cities - two airports in Tokyo, Fukuoka, Nagoya and Osaka, according to the press release.

