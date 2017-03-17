SIM University renamed Singapore University of Social Sciences

SINGAPORE: SIM University (UniSIM) has been renamed the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), as part of its restructuring into Singapore’s sixth autonomous university.

The name was chosen to reflect the university’s mission of “driving lifelong learning anchored in disciplines with a strong social focus”, Minister for Higher Education and Skills Ong Ye Kung said in a press release issued by the school on Friday (Mar 17).

“SUSS will add diversity to Singapore’s higher education landscape and complement the existing five autonomous universities. What will be most unique about the university is its tradition of applied education, and outreach to adult learners, all of which will be kept and strengthened,” he said.

The university said it will continue to offer programmes that UniSIM offered previously. The programmes will be centred on preparing students for careers in the social sector, such as social work and early childhood education, careers with a strong social orientation, such as human resource management, as well as law, focusing on family and criminal law.

The school will also retain a “limited offering” in areas such as business and engineering, especially for adult learners, it said.

“SUSS will continue to cater to a wide range of learners – students, employees looking to upgrade their skills, and passionate learners keen on gaining new knowledge, while providing flexibility for their learning,” said the university’s president Professor Cheong Hee Kiat.

“We are committed to ensuring that SUSS remains at the forefront of innovative, flexible, and applied tertiary education through close collaboration with industry, employers, and the community in the development and design of our programmes,” he added.