Simulation training for those learning to drive or ride will be compulsory in 2019

SINGAPORE: Those learning how to drive a car or ride a motorcycle will have to undergo training using simulators in 2019, the Traffic Police said on Friday (Jun 30).

In a press release, the Traffic Police said simulation-oriented training will allow learner motorists to practise defensive driving or riding in a safe and controlled environment.



Trials will commence at all three driving schools to allow Class 2B, 2A, 3 and 3A learner motorists to undergo simulation training by the first quarter of next year, it said.

Additionally, the validity period of the provisional driving licence (PDL) will be extended from six months to two years from the fourth quarter of this year, giving more time for those learning to ride or drive to attain their respective licences.

These students can apply or renew their PDLs online or via the Police@SG mobile app, and driving instructors and testers will be able to verify the PDL through an online platform, it said. Hardcopy PDLs will no longer be issued, although those holding such licenses can still use them until they expire.

A new online learning portal will also be launched on Jul 1, which will allow existing motorists and those learning to be one easy access to traffic rules and useful information, according to the press release.

The TP Online Learning Portal will provide free digital copies of the Basic and Final Theory Driving handbooks in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil - and the hardcopy versions of these books will cease from the day the portal comes online, Traffic Police said.

From next year, the Online Learning Portal will provide the following resources: