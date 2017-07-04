Singapore actor Osman Zailani dies aged 85

SINGAPORE: Veteran local actor Osman Zailani died on Tuesday (Jul 4), according to Facebook posts by family members including former Singapore Idol Hady Mirza.

Hady said Osman, his grandfather, died at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital at 9.30pm. The 85-year-old was admitted to hospital two days before Hari Raya, according to a Berita report.

Osman worked more than 50 years in the show business and was known to be a prolific actor who favoured villain roles. He starred in TV and film productions locally, as well as internationally.

In the 1970s, he played Ong Lee, a character in Hollywood crime TV series Hawaii Five-0. His acting credits also include the movie Saint Jack.