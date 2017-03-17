Singapore aiming to send open water swimmers to SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore is hoping to participate in open water swimming events at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in August, the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) said on Friday (Mar 17).

The last time the SEA Games featured open water swimming was in 2011, and Singapore's Brandon Boon clinched a bronze medal in the men's 5km open water swimming event at the Games in Palembang.

The upcoming Kuala Lumpur games bring back open water swimming for a 10km event.

Unlike pool-based events, open water swimming competitions are held in natural water bodies such as the ocean, sea, lakes or rivers.

In partnership with Liberty Insurance, SSA will be holding qualifiers at the Constant Wind Sea Sports and Sailing School in Changi on Mar 25 to select swimmers to represent Singapore at the 29th SEA Games, it said in a media release.

Participants will compete in a 10km swim, with the top two male and female swimmers being nominated to represent Singapore at the upcoming SEA Games subject to minimum timings of 2:16:51:10 for male swimmers and 2:40:22:26 for female swimmers.

The Liberty Insurance Open Water SEA Qualifiers are open to all swimmers 14 years old and above who are registered with SSA affiliate clubs or national federations affiliated to FINA.