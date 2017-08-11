Singapore aims for fully cashless transport system by 2020: LTA

SINGAPORE: Singapore is aiming to have a fully cashless public transport system by 2020, and a slew of initiatives were announced on Friday (Aug 11) to make this a reality.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and TransitLink said in a joint press release that its Account-based Ticketing pilot, which has been in place since March this year, has seen participation grown steadily to more than 100,000 and "feedback has been encouraging".

Both parties are working to extend the ongoing pilot with Mastercard beyond its originally planned duration of six months, and are in discussions for other payment schemes to be included.

They are also encouraging commuters to go cashless by expanding such payment options for stored-value card transactions. One such initiative is removing cash top-up services at MRT stations' Passenger Service Centres, and this will be carried out gradually starting with 11 stations from Sep 1.



The 11 stations are: Admiralty, Bedok, Bukit Panjang, Buona Vista, Farrer Park, HarbourFront, Hougang, Lakeside, Pasir Ris, Serangoon and Yew Tee, according to the press release.

Cash top-ups will still be available at existing General Ticketing Machines, and convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Cheers. "We will monitor the impact to commuters before removing cash top-up services at PSCs at other train stations next year," they said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both parties will also progressively remove cash payment options for public transport transactions, including for fare payment on buses and for stored-value card services at train stations over the next few years, the press release said.

“The growth of electronic payments has rapidly transformed the public transport ticketing scene, with cash payments and top-ups being replaced by convenient, fuss-free cashless options," said Mr Lam Wee Shann, group director of LTA's Technology and Industry Development unit.



"Our aim is to become a fully cashless public transport system by 2020 and we are determined to do so by enhancing the cashless ticketing experience for all commuters."



He added that a major milestone will be the opening of the first cashless rail line from 2019 - the Thomson-East Coast Line.