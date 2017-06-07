Singapore Airlines CEO indicates possible job cuts ahead: Bloomberg

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) may cut jobs as part of a business review after swinging to a surprise S$138 million net loss in its fourth quarter, a report cited CEO Goh Choon Phong as saying on Tuesday (Jun 6).

According to Bloomberg, Mr Goh said that the national carrier's staff are aware a reduction of headcount is possible under the review process.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Cancun, Mexico, Mr Goh added that some jobs in the group may become “irrelevant”, while some workers may need new skills for different tasks. However, he said it was too early to provide numbers.

Announcing its quarterly loss last month, the company had said that a wide-ranging review was under way. The review was aimed at "identifying new revenue-generation opportunities and reshaping the business into one that continues to deliver high-quality products and services, though with a significantly improved cost base and higher levels of efficiency", it had said.

The review process that covers the carrier’s fleet and network started more than six months ago, and SIA has hired external advisers for help, the Bloomberg report quoted Mr Goh as saying.

The SIA group, including its affiliates and units, employed an average of 24,350 workers at the end of March 2016, Bloomberg reported.