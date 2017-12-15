Singapore Airlines fare type changes unlikely to push passengers away: Experts

Some social media commentators called the move more worthy of budget airlines, but aviation analysts argued that the carrier continues to retain its high-end allure.

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) move to charge some economy passengers for advance seat selection might have drawn some flak, but aviation experts said this will not deter customers from flying with the airline.

From Jan 20 next year, advance seat selection will be chargeable under the new Lite category of economy fares, starting from US$5 (S$6.70) per flight segment. Currently, this can be done across all economy fares without a charge.

“This is a fairly modest move, so I wouldn't expect it to greatly impact SIA's customers, especially those who fly business class,” Flightglobal’s Asia managing editor Greg Waldron told Channel NewsAsia.

“The idea of passengers paying a few dollars to select a seat may be new for SIA, but it's by no means new in the industry.”

Ms Corrine Png, founder of Singapore-based research firm Crucial Perspective, said the move might even attract more customers.

“This new pricing strategy can potentially help SIA gain some customers, particularly with the Lite fare in economy class,” she said.

“There is also greater differentiation in terms of the benefits and privileges awarded to a passenger based on his fare class, which the premium class passengers may welcome.”

Among the other changes in economy class, passengers who pay for Flexi fares – the highest tier – will get an increased baggage allowance of 35kg, up from 30kg. Standard and Flexi fares also entitle passengers to free advance seat selection.

A DOWNGRADE?

Despite that, some netizens have complained that the changes, which SIA said will provide “clearer choices to customers to better fit different travel needs”, pushes the premium carrier into budget airline territory.

Facebook user Nghee Guan Ng said SIA seems to be “downgrading from world class airline to another budget airline”, while Shawn Sugendran hopes the airline will “stand up for what they represent and not lose customers doing this”.

“SQ is already priced at a premium of S$300 to S$3,000 more than their competitors,” wrote Melvin Lim. “As a long-time fan, I’m not sure this move makes sense.”

But Ms Png said the move to adopt a “more dynamic pricing strategy” makes perfect sense amid a highly competitive aviation market.

“It enables SIA to cast its net wider to cater to a larger passenger base, both premium luxury and budget-conscious travellers, their different needs and what they value,” she noted.

Existing customers might also be enticed to pay more, Mr Waldron said. “These higher tiers will offer passengers more value,” he explained. “SIA probably hopes to gain a bit of revenue from this.”

The move comes as SIA's rivals “are all struggling to keep yields higher”, Mr Waldron added. “Tweaks to fare structures are only to be expected in a competitive environment like this.”

Emirates, which came in two spots behind second-placed SIA in Skytrax’s best airline in the world 2017 rankings, charges a fee under its Special or Saver fare for advance selection of a standard Economy seat.

All passengers on first-placed Qatar Airways, however, can do it for free. Still, Ms Png expects competitors to follow suit if they see “improved financial results from SIA’s improved pricing strategy”.

Nevertheless, Mr Waldron said it is unlikely that SIA’s move will have a major impact on the way the airline is perceived.

“SIA's premium brand is unlikely to be affected,” he added. “Though some passengers who pay a cheaper fare may lose some flexibility, they will still get a high-end travel product. SIA is still very much in the premium travel business.”