Singapore Airlines, Grab announce tie-up

SINGAPORE: Travellers across Southeast Asia may now book a Grab ride to the airport via the Singapore Airlines (SIA) mobile app, the two companies announced on Wednesday (Oct 3).

In a joint media release, Grab and SIA said they were integrating their apps to make travelling more convenient for customers in six countries – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

After adding their trip to the SIA app, customers will be able to see the Grab option starting from seven days before their flight. Choosing this option will redirect them to the Grab app, where the airport will be automatically listed as the destination.

SIA customers can now book a Grab ride to the airport on the airline's mobile app. (Photo: SIA website)

The first 5,000 customers to use this function will receive GrabPay credit of S$10 in their digital wallet. Additionally, members of Grab's GrabRewards programme will also have the flexibility to convert their points into KrisFlyer miles.

GrabPay chief Jason Thompson said Grab and SIA have a "shared commitment to innovation and delivering safe and high-quality travel experiences to passengers".

"This partnership is a significant recognition by one of the most prestigious airlines in the world and I'm incredibly excited about what we're going to achieve together."