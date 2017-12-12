Singapore Airlines launches chatbot for customer queries

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines on Tuesday (Dec 12) announced that it has launched a chatbot designed to answer customer queries.

The beta bot, named Kris, is currently operating on SIA's Facebook page and will soon be made available on its website, said the company in a press release.

Customers can chat with Kris via Facebook Messenger where they can ask pre-flight-related queries.



"The bot is currently trained to address queries in English related to baggage, check-in, online booking, as well as travelling with infants and children," said SIA.



In its welcome message, the bot says: "I may not be able to answer all your questions just yet – but I’m getting there!"

The bot, which is in constant learning mode, has been trained with historical data based on questions frequently searched for by customers on SIA's website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Using variations of actual questions received from customers, Kris’ responses have been fine-tuned through rounds of iterations using artificial intelligence, with the aim of training the bot to provide conversational replies that can meet the needs of customers promptly and efficiently," said the company.

Developed by an in-house team, the aim of the chatbot was to expand its digital servicing channels for customers.

