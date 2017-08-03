Singapore Airlines offers voluntary no-pay leave for cabin crew

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) is offering a scheme for its cabin crew to go on voluntary no-pay leave (VNPL) for three months starting from September to address a “temporary crew surplus situation”.

In an emailed statement on Thursday night (Aug 3), SIA confirmed that it is rolling out the voluntary scheme to its 8,200 cabin crew.



It added that having temporary surplus or deficits in cabin crew numbers is "not usual" due to the nature of its business.



The national carrier said that the purpose of the scheme is to ensure the airline efficiently manages crew resources and operational requirement.



According to a report by TODAY, SIA sent a notice to its crew this week announcing the introduction of the VNPL scheme for the ranks of Chief Steward/Stewardess and Flight Steward/Stewardess.

SIA has four ranks of crew, in ascending order of seniority: Flight Steward/Stewardess, Leading Steward/Stewardess, Chief Steward/Stewardess and In-Flight Manager, the report said, quoting a company spokesperson.

SIA reportedly told its cabin crew that the VNPL was a measure the airline would take "from time to time" to better manage crew resources.

The airline's CEO Goh Choon Phong said in June that SIA may cut jobs as part of a business review after swinging to a S$138 million net loss in its fourth quarter.

Mr Goh added that the SIA staff were aware a reduction of headcount was possible under the review process.



The S$138 million net loss was a stark contrast to the S$225 million net profit the SIA group reported in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

