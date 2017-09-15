Singapore Airlines passenger numbers, load factor rose in August

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) carried more passengers and filled a higher proportion of its seats in August, but warned that the operating landscape remains challenging.

In a news release on Friday (Sep 15), SIA reported an increase in passenger load factor in August compared to the same period a year ago.

Passenger load factor, which is the percentage of seats filled by paying passengers, was 80.9 per cent in August, up 1.2 percentage points year-on-year.

This is due to stronger passenger demand to Asia, restructuring of the Americas network and capacity adjustments to Europe, said SIA. However, passenger loads fell for the Southwest Pacific route.

"The operating landscape remains challenging with ongoing efforts to balance yields against competitive pressures," added Singapore's flag carrier.

Passenger carriage, which is measured by passengers-kilometres, also increased by 5.1 per cent in August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 2.8 million passengers, including those on SilkAir and Scoot, were carried in August, up from 2.6 million in the same month last year.

Strong growth in demand in India, Maldives, China and Southeast Asia helped to improve passenger load on SilkAir, while Scoot's was boosted by "improvements in all route regions", said SIA.