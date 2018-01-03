Singapore Airlines ranked among safest carriers for 2018

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) is one of 20 airlines deemed the safest in the world for 2018, according to aviation analysis website AirlineRatings.com.

The 20, in alphabetical order, are: Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Scandinavian Airline System, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, Virgin Atlantic and, Virgin Australia.

SIA was also within the top 20 in 2017 and 2016.

"These airlines are standouts in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft," said AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas.

"Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major operational safety advancement over the past 60 years and has not had a fatality in the jet era,” said Thomas. “But Qantas is not alone. Long-established airlines such as Hawaiian and Finnair have perfect records in the jet era.”

Ten budget carriers were also identified as the safest low-cost airlines: Aer Lingus, Flybe, Frontier, HK Express, Jetblue, Jetstar Australia, Thomas Cook, Virgin America, Vueling, and Westjet.

The website said it referred to a variety of factors that influence safety for its shortlists, including audits from aviation’s governing bodies and lead associations; government audits; the airline’s crash and serious incident record and the fleet age.

“All airlines have incidents every day and many are aircraft manufacture issues, not airline operational problems ... It is the way the flight crew handles incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one," Thomas said.

"Our top 20 safest airlines are always at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence and the launching of new more advanced aircraft like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787."

AirlineRatings.com, launched in June 2013, rates the safety and services of 409 airlines worldwide.