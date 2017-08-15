Singapore Airlines signs codeshare agreement with Colombian carrier Avianca

When the new agreement starts in September, Singapore Airlines customers will have more connections to Bogota, the capital city of Colombia.

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Colombian carrier Avianca have signed a codeshare agreement that will take effect from September, the airlines announced on Tuesday (Aug 15).

In a joint press release, the airlines - both Star Alliance members - said that under the new agreement, SIA customers will have wider connections to Colombia's capital city Bogota.

Singapore's national carrier will add its "SQ" designator code to Avianca-operated flights from its European gateways at Barcelona and London to Bogota, Avianca's major hub, while Avianca will add its "AV" designator code to SIA-operated flights between Singapore and both Barcelona and London.

Codeshare agreements allow each partner airline to sell seats on the agreed flights as if they were their own, even though the flights are only operated by one of the airlines.

The codeshare flights will be made available across all sales channels on SIA and Avianca progressively starting from September.