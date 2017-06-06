Singapore Airlines signs declaration against wildlife trafficking

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) is now amongst a group of 38 carriers which have pledged their support in the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking routes.

It signed the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce Buckingham Palace Declaration on Monday (Jun 5), at the International Air Transport Association's annual general meeting in Cancun, Mexico.



The declaration, which was first inked by global transport leaders at the Buckingham Palace in 2016, commits signatories to take steps to shut down the routes exploited by traffickers of the illegal wildlife trade.

In a media release on Tuesday, SIA said that as a signatory, it agrees to implement actions set out in the declaration, such as adopting a zero tolerance policy towards the illegal wildlife trade, increasing awareness among passengers and staff, and providing staff training to identify and report suspected illegal wildlife.

Other airlines which have signed the declaration include Malaysia Airlines, Royal Brunei Airlines and China Airlines.

"SIA and subsidiary SIA Cargo have long been against the illegal transport of wildlife and unsustainable animal products. SIA prohibits the carriage of any animals or wildlife by passengers, for example, with the exception of domesticated cats and dogs that are checked in, and service and emotional support dogs in the cabin," the airline said.

In addition, SIA Cargo only permits the carriage of live animals in compliance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and IATA Live Animal Regulations. It also stopped accepting the carriage of shark fin in August 2014.

“It is great to see Singapore Airlines committing to join the fight against wildlife traffickers. The illegal wildlife trade threatens the survival of many iconic species, and local communities that depend on nature-based tourism. Airlines can play an important role in helping the authorities stamp out this appalling trade,” said IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

United for Wildlife was founded by The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Its ambassadors include tennis star Andy Murray and footballer David Beckham.