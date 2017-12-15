Singapore Airlines, SilkAir to introduce new fare types

SINGAPORE: New fare types affecting advance seat selection, frequent flyer miles and baggage allowance will be introduced next year by Singapore Airlines and SilkAir, the airlines announced in a joint media release on Friday (Dec 15).

The new fare types will be introduced on Jan 20 next year for all tickets sold worldwide.

Depending on the class of travel, customers will have up to three types of airfare - Lite, Standard and Flexi - to choose from when booking.



CHARGES FOR ADVANCE SEAT SELECTION

Under the new fare system, those travelling Economy will now have to pay to choose their seats in advance (an option currently available for free for all Economy bookings) if they choose the lowest category Lite fare type.

These travellers will have to pay a minimum of US$5 (S$6.70) per flight segment, the news release said.

However, seat selection will still be available in advance at no charge for families with children 12 years old and under in the same booking.

Those choosing Standard and Flexi fares will not need to pay for advance seat selection, however a new category of "forward zone" seats - which the airlines say are in higher demand - will be chargeable for Standard fares.

Charges will also apply for extra legroom seats (previously known as preferred seats) for Economy and Premium Economy fares, apart from for PPS Club members.

Complimentary advance seat selection will be available regardless of fare type for PPS Club members and some KrisFlyer Elite Gold and Krisflyer Elite Silver members.

All customers - regardless of fare type - will be able to choose their seats for free during Internet check-in up to 48 hours before they travel, the airlines added.

In addition, those choosing the highest category Flexi fare type for Economy bookings will get an increased baggage allowance of 35kg (baggage allowance will remain at 30kg for Lite and Standard fares).



MEMBER PRIVILEGES, MILEAGE ACCRUAL CHANGES

PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite members will also enjoy privileges under the new fare types including additional baggage allowances for all classes.

In addition, mileage accrual will change for some fare types across Premium Economy, Business Class and Suites and First Class.

For Premium Economy, mileage accrual will increase to 125 per cent - from the current 110 per cent for all Premium Economy fares - for the new Flexi fare type, while it will be reduced to 100 per cent for the new Standard fare type.

Mileage accrual will increase to 150 per cent for Business Class travellers on the Flexi fare type while it will be set at 125 per cent for Standard and Lite fares.

For Suites and First Class, mileage accrual will increase to 200 per cent.

More information on the new fare types can be found on the airlines' websites.

