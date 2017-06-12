Singapore Airlines to boost Paris flights to 10 times weekly

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Monday (Jun 12) it will increase its flight frequency to Paris to 10 a week from the current seven during the Northern Winter operating season from Oct 29 to Mar 24 next year.

The three additional flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport as SQ334 (Singapore-Paris) and SQ333 (Paris-Singapore), starting Oct 30. The flights will complement SIA’s current daily SQ336 (Singapore-Paris) and SQ335 (Paris-Singapore) services.

The additional flights, as well as the seven existing flights, will be operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, rather than the Airbus A380-800s that currently serve the Paris route.

The 777-300ERs are fitted with 264 seats, of which four are in First Class, 48 in Business Class, 28 in Premium Economy Class and 184 in Economy Class.

The additional flights are subject to regulatory approvals. Tickets will be made available for sale progressively through the various distribution channels, SIA said.

