Singapore Airlines to expand North America footprint with Alaska Airlines codeshare deal

SINGAPORE: In a move to expand Singapore Airlines' (SIA) presence in the North American market, the national carrier has signed an agreement with Alaska Airlines, it announced on Thursday (Aug 31).

In a news release, SIA said the agreement will take effect on Sep 27 this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Under the agreement, Singapore Airlines will add its "SQ" designator code to Alaska Airlines-operated flights on routes serving 18 destinations within the US and Mexico, it said.

The destinations are: Anchorage, Baltimore, Boise, Hailey (Sun Valley), Loreto, Los Cabos, Mammoth Lakes, Medford, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Orange County, Portland, Puerto Vallarta, Salt Lake City, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Seattle and Washington (Reagon National).

Existing codeshare flights operated by Virgin America - acquired by Alaska Air Group last year - on routes serving 19 destinations within the US will also be included under the new agreement, it added.

The codeshare flights will be progressively made available through Singapore Airlines’ various booking channels, the carrier said.

As part of the agreement, members of Singapore Airlines’ and Alaska Airlines’ frequent flyer programmes will also be able to earn miles when travelling on flights operated by either carrier, SIA announced.

KrisFlyer members will be able to redeem miles for Alaska Airlines-operated flights starting from Sep 27, while Alaska Airlines' Mileage Plan members will be able to redeem miles for SIA-operated flights at a later date.