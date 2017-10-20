Singapore Airlines to finalise US$13.8b Boeing order next week

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Friday (Oct 20) it will finalise an order for 39 Boeing aircraft worth US$13.8 billion (S$18.8 billion) at list prices when Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visits Washington D.C. next week.

The airline said in February it would order 20 777-9 and 19 787-10 widebodies as part of plans to modernise its fleet over the next decade, but the deal is yet to be finalised and placed in Boeing's order book.

The deal was viewed as a major blow to Airbus as it battles against Boeing in the widebody market. Airbus has lagged Boeing in net orders in the first nine months of the year, with 271 at the end of September versus 498 for its US rival.

Mr Lee told CNBC on Thursday that Singapore hoped to sign an agreement with Boeing to buy more aircraft for Singapore Airlines during his US visit from Oct 22 to 26.

More details about the order would be revealed after the signing ceremony in Washington, a SIA spokesman said.

Boeing declined to comment.

SIA is investing in modern, fuel efficient aircraft despite undertaking a strategic review designed to help cut costs amid growing competition from Chinese and Middle Eastern rivals.

While the Boeing order is worth US$13.8 billion at list prices, airlines typically get discounts on jet orders. Jefferies in February estimated the deal's value at closer to US$6.5 billion, or about a tenth of the US planemaker's annual volume.

SIA is the launch customer for the 787-10, a stretch version of the Dreamliner, having made 30 firm orders in addition to the 19 announced in February. Boeing completed final assembly of the airline's first 787-10 earlier this month ahead of delivery in the first half of 2018.

