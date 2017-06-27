Singapore Airlines to serve local dishes like chicken rice, nasi lemak in July

SINGAPORE: Local dishes such as chicken rice and nasi lemak will be part of the in-flight menu on Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights next month, the national carrier said on Tuesday (Jun 27).

The "popular local fare" dishes are part of SIA's 70th anniversary celebrations and in conjunction with the Singapore Food Festival, in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, the airline said in a news release.



The dishes were chosen through voting by customers in an online poll conducted on the carrier's website.

Passengers travelling in suites, first class and business class will be served chicken rice, nasi lemak, fishball kway teow soup, prawn and chicken laksa and Peranakan Hokkien mee soup.

Prawn and chicken laksa. (Photo: Singapore Airlines)

Nasi Lemak. (Photo: Singapore Airlines)

Meanwhile, premium economy class and economy class passengers can choose from char siew rice, fried carrot cake and Hainanese pork chop on the menu.

Carrot cake. (Photo: Singapore Airlines)

Some of these dishes are currently only available through pre-orders through the airline’s Book the Cook service, but will be put on the airline's regular in-flight menus for the month of July, it said.