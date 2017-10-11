Singapore Airlines to use more sustainable ingredients for in-flight meals

SINGAPORE: Flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Wednesday (Oct 11) it will use more sustainable ingredients in its in-flight meals as part of its efforts to promote environmental sustainability and support local farmers.

Under the new initiative, called From Farm to Plane, SIA said it will use more sustainable and "meatless" ingredients in its in-flight meals. More produce, such as cherry tomatoes, pumpkins, green beans and lettuce, will be sourced from farms at the airline’s destinations.

Currently, SIA uses fish sourced from sustainable farming and produce from local farms in countries served by the airline.

The new menus will initially be introduced to Suites customers on selected routes from later this year, and will progressively be made available to passengers travelling in other classes, the airline said.

“Our food and beverage sustainability efforts will further demonstrate and reinforce Singapore Airlines’ ongoing efforts to help reduce our carbon footprint and ensure a greener environment,” said senior vice-president of product and services Marvin Tan.

“While we continue to deliver a quality in-flight dining experience, we would also like our customers to know that we are playing our part in ensuring sustainability.”

Advertisement