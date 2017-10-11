Singapore Airlines to use more sustainable ingredients for in-flight meals

SINGAPORE: Flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) said it will use more sustainable ingredients in its in-flight meals as part of its efforts to promote environmental sustainability and support local farmers.

SIA announced its new From Farm to Plane initiative on Oct 11 (Wednesday) on the sidelines of the World Gourmet Forum in Kranji.

Under the new initiative, SIA said it will use more sustainable and "meatless" ingredients in its in-flight meals. More local produce, such as cherry tomatoes, pumpkins, green beans and lettuce, will be sourced from farms from both Singapore and destination countries.

"Current efforts in Singapore Airlines' sustainability strategy include using fish from fisheries certified by the Marine Stewardship Council for their sustainable practices, and obtaining produce from local farms in countries the airline serves," SIA said.

Additionally, the airline's panel of world-renowned chefs will also be creating gourmet menus using this local produce.

The new menus will initially be introduced to Suites customers on selected routes from later this year, and will progressively be made available to passengers travelling in other classes, the airline said.

"Our food and beverage sustainability efforts will further demonstrate and reinforce Singapore Airlines’ ongoing efforts to help reduce our carbon footprint and ensure a greener environment," said senior vice-president of product and services Marvin Tan.

“While we continue to deliver a quality in-flight dining experience, we would also like our customers to know that we are playing our part in ensuring sustainability.”