Singapore Airlines warns of phishing scam offering free air tickets

SINGAPORE: National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has warned that scammers pretending to be its employees are calling and emailing members of the public to phish for personal information.

Recipients of the emails and calls are told that they have won air tickets and are asked for their personal data, SIA said in a Facebook post on Thursday (May 25).

The airline also warned of phishing social media posts and websites that appear similar to the official SIA website.

It advised members of the public to exercise discretion when revealing personal data to unverified sources.



“These websites, emails and calls should be verified if in doubt,” the airline said, adding that members of the public can report scams at SIA's official website.

