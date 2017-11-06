Singapore Airlines warns of scams touting free First Class tickets

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines has warned of contests, emails and calls claiming to be from the company, informing recipients of free air tickets before proceeding to request for their personal data.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 6), the national carrier advised customers to exercise discretion when revealing personal data to unverified sources.

"To appear more authentic, such callers are also able to modify their caller ID to imitate our official telephone numbers," it added on an advisory posted on the Singapore Airlines website.

Over the weekend, one such scam has been circulating on messaging app WhatsApp.

The message read: "Hello, Singapore Airline is giving away 2 Free FirstClass Tickets to celebrate it's 45th anniversary, Now you can get your tickets too !" followed by a link that closely resembled the airline's official website.

Upon clicking on the link, people were directed to a website asking them to share the promotion with 20 friends or groups via WhatsApp and enter their address details to claim their tickets.

As of Monday, the website appeared to have been taken down.

The scam comes days after Singapore Airlines unveiled its new first class suites, among other cabin offerings on its revamped Airbus 380s.

To verify websites, emails and calls claiming to be from Singapore Airlines, customers can send the airline details via its website, the carrier said in the Facebook post.

"Singapore Airlines also wishes to advise customers to be cautious of social media posts and phishing websites that appear similar to our official website singaporeair.com," it added.