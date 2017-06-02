Singapore and Australia agree to boost cybersecurity cooperation

SINGAPORE: Australia and Singapore have agreed to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation, with a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on Friday (Jun 2).

Key areas of collaboration include having a regular exchange of information on cybersecurity incidents and threats, sharing best practices to promote innovation in cybersecurity, training in cybersecurity skillsets, and having joint exercises that focus on the protection of critical information infrastructure.

The signing of the agreement, which came out of the second Singapore-Australia Leaders' Summit, was witnessed by visiting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana.

Mr Turnbull is on a three-day visit to Singapore where he will also attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual gathering of defence ministers from the Asia-Pacific region to discuss global and regional security issues.

In a news release on Friday, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said the MOU with Australia is the sixth such agreement it has entered into, after cybersecurity MOUs with France, India, the Netherlands, the UK and the US.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CSA added that Singapore and Australia will organise an ASEAN cyber-risk reduction workshop at the end of this year.