Singapore and Brunei reaffirm ‘special relationship’, launch exhibition

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah have reaffirmed their commitment to the special relationship between the two countries, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Nov 4).

Mr Teo is leading a delegation of younger Singapore political office holders on a three-day visit to Brunei for the Young Leaders’ Programme, an annual exchange to deepen ties between younger leaders from both countries.



The Singapore delegation had an audience with the Sultan on Saturday, during which Mr Teo congratulated him on his Golden Jubilee celebration last month, marking 50 years since he ascended the throne.



Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, is leading a delegation that includes ministers Grace Fu, Ng Chee Meng, Ong Ye Kung as well as senior ministers of state Janil Puthucheary, Koh Poh Koon and senior parliamentary secretary Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.



They also called on Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Al-Muhtadee Billah who hosted them to lunch. Mr Teo and the Crown Prince reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening relations among the younger generation of leaders of both countries.



In addition, Mr Teo and Crown Prince Billah witnessed the launch of the Brunei leg of an exhibition titled “Abode of Peace and the Lion City: A Brunei-Singapore Exhibition”.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Opening of the Brunei leg of the "Abode of Peace and the Lion City: A Brunei-Singapore Exhibition" with Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

It showcases historical and contemporary perspectives on Singapore-Brunei relations, said MFA. Held at Brunei’s Waterfront Art Gallery, this leg of the exhibition will be open until the end of April next year.