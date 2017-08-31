Singapore and China launch joint projects to boost Chongqing connectivity

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Two projects to help develop Chongqing into a logistics hub were launched on Thursday (Aug 31) as officials from Singapore and China met to discuss the implementation of the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing and Chongqing Mayor Zhang Guoqing chaired the meeting in the south-western Chinese city, said Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a press release.



The Southern Transport Corridor, a new trade route between western China and Southeast Asia, was one of the key initiatives discussed at this third conference between the two parties.



When completed, it will connect the “Belt” – the overland Silk Road Economic Belt – and the “Road” – the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road.



Two joint ventures inaugurated at the meeting - the Chongqing Logistics Development Platform and the Multi-Modal Distribution and Connectivity Centre – will contribute to the development of the Corridor, MTI said.

The two projects, which aim to develop Chongqing into a logistics hub, were first announced in February.



Mr Chan said that the Southern Transport Corridor would boost trade and connectivity between western China and ASEAN via Chongqing and Singapore.



“It will also offer opportunities for Singapore businesses to contribute to the development in areas such as transportation and logistics … I look forward to greater collaborations,” he said.



The co-chairs also discussed the next steps for the CCI and ways to deepen collaboration in four priority sectors for the project. These are financial services, aviation, transport and logistics, and information and communication technology.



Mr Chan is in China for an official visit from Wednesday to Sep 2. After Chongqing, he will also visit Guangxi and Guizhou, key nodes along the Southern Transport Corridor.

He will grace the groundbreaking ceremony of the Singapore-Guangxi Integrated Logistics Park in Nanning, Guangxi, and visit Qinzhou Port, the departure point for goods leaving China for Southeast Asia.



The Singapore delegation to Chongqing also included Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Mrs Josephine Teo, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of Health, Chee Hong Tat, and senior government officials.

