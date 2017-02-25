Singapore and China to hold top-level bilateral forum in Beijing on Monday

SINGAPORE: The Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) - the highest-level bilateral forum between Singapore and China - will be held on Monday (Feb 27) in Beijing.



Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will make a three-day official visit to Beijing from Sunday at the invitation of China's Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli. Both leaders are co-chairs of the JCBC, which provides a platform to discuss ways to deepen cooperation between Singapore and China.

This would be the 13th JCBC meeting which has been held every year since 2004, with the exception of last year. Channel NewsAsia understands that it had to be postponed as Vice Premier Zhang had to attend an important domestic meeting.

In a statement on Saturday, the Prime Minister’s Office said the meeting is in line with the agreement between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015, for an "all-round cooperative partnership" that progresses with the times.

Besides the JCBC, Mr Teo will co-chair other meetings with Mr Zhang on Singapore and China's three flagship Government-to-Government projects, such as the Suzhou Industrial Park and Tianjin Eco-city.



The Joint Steering Council for the latest project, the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative, will also meet for the first time since the project was launched in 2015.

The leaders will review the progress made on the three projects and discuss the direction of future bilateral cooperation, said the Prime Minister's Office. Several agreements are also expected to be signed.

Mr Teo will be accompanied by a high-level delegation which includes seven ministers. Among them are Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu and Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.

During his three-day visit, Mr Teo will have separate meetings with other Chinese leaders. He will also meet Singaporeans at a Ministerial Dialogue which is organised by the Singapore Embassy in Beijing and the Singapore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China (SingCham), which is marking its 15th anniversary.