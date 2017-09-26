Singapore and Indonesia conclude third maritime boundary border treaty

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Indonesia on Monday (Sep 25) concluded a third maritime boundary border treaty.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi jointly submitted for registration the treaty on delimiting territorial seas in the eastern part of the Singapore Strait, the two countries' foreign ministries said in a joint statement.

The treaty was signed in Singapore on Sep 3, 2014 and was brought into force on Feb 10 this year after 10 rounds of discussions over three years.



It is the third treaty relating to the delimitation of the territorial sea boundary between Singapore and Indonesia, and delimits a 9.5-kilometre stretch of sea boundary in the waters between Changi in Singapore and Batam island in Indonesia.



Monday's joint submission at the office of United Nations Undersecretary-General of Legal Affairs Miguel de Serpa Soares was held in conjunction with the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Singapore and Indonesia.



In their joint statement, the two countries' foreign ministries said that this was a "significant milestone" in bilateral relations.

