Singapore and Malaysia note close environmental cooperation at 30th Annual Exchange of Visits

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia noted their close bilateral cooperation on a series of environmental issues during the 30th Malaysia-Singapore Annual Exchange of Visits (AEV), the two countries announced in a joint media release on Friday (Sep 29).

Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Malaysia's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, is leading a delegation on a visit to Singapore from Sep 28 to Sep 30, at the invitation of Singapore's Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

The two ministers reviewed the progress achieved by the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee on the Environment and exchanged views on several areas of cooperation, said the statement issued by Singapore's Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and Malaysia's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Both countries noted the increase in ship traffic in the Straits of Johor and highlighted the importance of regular joint exercises to anticipate a potential accident in the area.

They also reaffirmed the usefulness of conducting joint exercises to ensure emergency response agencies would be able to act effectively if there were a chemical spill at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Crossing.



Both sides also noted their close bilateral cooperation to reduce harmful vehicular emissions, agreed on the importance of good water quality in the Straits of Johor and agreed to continue to exchange information on the monitoring the ecology in the area to conserve the marine biodiversity there.



The two ministers also commended the information sharing between both sides to prevent and control oil pollution in the Straits of Johor and noted the collaboration in training between the Environment Institute of Malaysia and the Singapore Environment Institute.



The two countries also discussed land reclamation works in the Straits of Johor and the potential for negative transboundary impact.



The 30th AEV will conclude with the Annual Friendly Games on Sep 30, and the next exchange of visits will be held in Malaysia in 2018.