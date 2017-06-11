Singapore appoints Honorary Consul-General in Buenos Aires

Mr Nicolas Martin Caputo will have jurisdiction throughout the territory of the Argentine Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

SINGAPORE: Singapore has appointed 58-year-old Nicolas Martin Caputo as its Honorary Consul-General in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Sunday (Jun 11).

Mr Caputo will have jurisdiction throughout the territory of the Argentine Republic.

Singapore is currently represented in Argentina by its Non-Resident Ambassador to Argentina Sydney Michael Hwang. Mr Caputo’s appointment will further strengthen Singapore’s bilateral ties with Argentina, MFA said.



According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Mr Caputo is an executive member of the Argentine Chamber of Construction, Vice-president of MERVAL (Mercado de Valores de Buenos Aires SA) and Vice-president of BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos). He is also a shareholder of CAPUTO SAICy F and Mirgor SA.



"Through his appointment as Honorary Consul-General, Mr Caputo will perform important representational duties and notarial functions as well as extend consular assistance to Singaporeans," MFA said in the statement.



The contact details of the Singapore Consulate-General in Buenos Aires are as follows:



Address: Minones 2177 - (C1428AAD)

Buenos Aires

Republic of Argentina



Office Hours: Monday to Friday, 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm

Telephone: +54 11 4896 8571



Fax: +54 11 4896 8500 – int 209



Email: arg.singapore.consulate@gmail.com

