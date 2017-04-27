Singapore appoints new representatives to Austria, Bangladesh

SINGAPORE: Singapore has appointed a new non-resident ambassador to Austria and a new high commissioner to Bangladesh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Thursday (Apr 27).



Mr Chan Heng Wing and Mr Derek Loh Eu-Tse will both be based in Singapore.

Mr Chan is currently the non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh and will take over from Mr Soo Kok Leng as Singapore's Ambassador to Austria.

Before assuming his post in Bangladesh in March 2012, Mr Chan was also Consul-General in Shanghai from 2005 to 2008, Ambassador to Thailand from 2002 to 2005, and Consul-General in Hong Kong from 1997 to 2001.

Meanwhile, Mr Loh, executive director and practising lawyer at TSMP Law Corporation, will take over from Mr Chan as the High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Mr Loh serves as an independent director with a number of public companies listed in Singapore and London, MFA said in its news release.