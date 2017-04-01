Singapore Art Museum to get S$90 million facelift

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Art Museum (SAM) will get a S$90 million facelift later this year, with the revamp expected to be completed by 2021, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said on Saturday (Apr 1).

This is the first time the contemporary art museum, which has a strong focus on works in Asia, will be undergoing a revamp since it opened its doors in 1996.

Visitors can look forward to large-scale installations in the expanded space. There will also be more opportunities for interactive art pieces as SAM explores how it can host multimedia works.

A bridge will also be built to link the two SAM buildings – the main building and SAM at 8Q – which are now separated by a small road.

"In our art scene's next phase of development, we need to enlarge the space for engaging content to emerge and provide more opportunities for our artists. So we have been regularly reviewing our cultural infrastructure to ensure they can support the needs of our artistic community," said Ms Fu.

The expansion is expected to cost S$90 million. Up to S$80 million will be funded by the Government, with help from the Cultural Matching Fund, and the remaining S$10 million will be funded by sponsorships and donations.

Conservation work will also be carried out to ensure that the two historical SAM buildings – which used to house St Joseph Institution and Catholic High School – are restored in accordance to preservation guidelines, Ms Fu said.

An open tender for the project will be called by the second quarter of this year. SAM at 8Q on Queen Street will remain open, while the main SAM building will be closed to the public after the removal of the Singapore Biennale artworks.