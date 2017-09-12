Singapore Athletics has to 'go back to the drawing board' after SEA Games peformance: Sport SG

SINGAPORE: Singapore Athletics (SA) needs to "go back to the drawing board" and evaluate its performance after a dismal showing at the recent Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), said Sport Singapore's (SportSG) chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin on Tuesday (Sep 12).

Marathoner Soh Rui Yong and high-jumper Michelle Sng delivered only two athletics gold medals out of 45 on offer, and that is "just giving too many away", said Mr Lim as the national sports agency evaluates Team Singapore's performance at the Games.

The governing body of athletics has been in the spotlight for politicking among its executive members, prompting the Singapore National Olympic Council and SportSG to step in earlier this year to manage the sport's SEA Games athletics team.

"There will be some difficult conversations in the weeks ahead. There will be some strong positions we will have to take," said Mr Lim on what was next for SA now that the SEA Games are over. "I think a shake-out is on the cards."

Asked whether this could mean funding would be withheld, Mr Lim said that Sport SG had been "quite clear in our funding agreement with Singapore Athletics".



"The funding is predicated on them putting in place conditions of success," he said.

He added that there was also a requirement for SA to report on the progress of a multi-year programme, but said the current management is not in a position to articulate it well or "implement it coherently and cohesively".

Turning to Singapore football, which also performed poorly at the SEA Games, Mr Lim said that going forward, the new Football Association of Singapore team has to manage realities.

Players are "worrying about their future", said Mr Lim, but added that ways to strengthen the sport's youth development system were being looked at.

Despite the lackluster performance in football and athletics at the SEA Games in August, Singapore scored its best ever away medal haul of 57 gold, 58 silver and 73 bronze medals.

Minister for Community, Culture and Youth Grace Fu, who was also present at the SEA Games wrap, said it was a successful campaign, pointing out that Singapore had even medalled in sports such as squash and cycling, which had previously seen a medal drought.

