Singapore, Australia reaffirm 'excellent relations': MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Australia have reaffirmed the "excellent relations" between the two countries during Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop's two-day visit to Singapore.

Bishop was hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday (Mar 13), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.



According to MFA, both ministers noted the good progress made on the implementation of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a landmark pact expected to take bilateral relations to the next level. They also exchanged views on recent regional and international developments.



Bishop then met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana. The two discussed geo-political developments, and Bishop also briefed PM Lee on developments in Australia.



She also co-launched the Landing Pad for Australian start-ups at BASH (Build Amazing Startups Here) with Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Isawaran earlier on Monday, and delivered the 28th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Fullerton Lecture on Monday evening.

Bishop leaves Singapore on Tuesday.