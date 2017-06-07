Singapore authorities 'in touch' with Thailand seeking return of StanChart robber

SINGAPORE: Authorities in Singapore "remain in touch" with their Thai counterparts regarding a request for the return of Standard Chartered bank robbery suspect David Roach.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (Jun 7), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said: “The Singapore authorities remain in touch with the Thai authorities on our request for David James Roach’s return and the return of seized evidence to Singapore."



"In the event of his return, the criminal justice process will take its course," it added.

Roach, 28, was sentenced to 14 months' jail in Thailand on Tuesday for crimes linked to the bank robbery in Singapore, including violating money laundering and customs laws for smuggling the money into the country.

The Canadian allegedly made off with S$30,000 in cash from the Holland Village branch of the bank last July after handing the bank teller a threatening note.



Roach left for Bangkok on the same day shortly after the crime was reported and was arrested a few days later at the Boxpacker Hostel in Pratunam. He has been held in a Bangkok jail since.



Authorities in Singapore wrote to Thai authorities inmid-July 2016 asking for Roach's repatriation. They also made a “mutual legal assistance request” for their Thai counterparts to forward the evidence seized from the suspect.

Thai authorities said at the time that they were processing the request.

Singapore and Thailand do not have an extradition treaty, but share close diplomatic ties.