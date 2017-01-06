Singapore authorities issue safety warning on exploding gas cooker hobs

SINGAPORE: A safety warning has been issued by authorities on Friday (Jan 6) against some models of Electrolux glass gas cooker hobs that has caused some glass shattering and small explosions.



SPRING Singapore issued the product safety advisory to alert consumers to immediately stop using Electrolux’s glass gas cooker hob model numbers EGT9637CKP, EGT7637EGP, EGT7637CKP and EGT7627CKP that run on town gas. These models were sold from 2014 to 2016.

SPRING added that it received reports of glass shattering and small explosions when the affected glass gas cooker hobs were in use.



In one case, it resulted in a user being scalded, SPRING said.



SPRING is currently investigating the matter.