Singapore bags 6 clean energy investments, creating 400 professional jobs

SINGAPORE: A wave of clean energy investments in Singapore is set to create 400 professional jobs and generate S$500 million in business spending over the next five years, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said on Tuesday (Oct 24).

Six clean energy investments across the fields of solar, wind, microgrids and energy management in Singapore were secured by EDB in recent months, helping Singapore in its bid to be positioned as Asia’s leading clean technology (cleantech) hub, EDB said.

The investments were announced at the Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), which will be held in Singapore from Oct 24 to Oct 26.

Into its fourth edition this year, the summit is expected to receive more than 2,500 delegates and visitors.

Speaking on the growth potential of Singapore’s clean energy sector, Mr Goh Chee Kiong, EDB’s executive director of cleantech, said: “The future is bright for clean energy and we want to develop this as a national opportunity for Singapore. This recent wave of clean energy investments augur well for Singapore’s role as the springboard for companies to serve the fast-growing markets in Asia. The government will continue its commitment to invest in research and technology, train specialised talent, promote new financing and business models.”

Among the six investments include shanghai-headquartered Envision Energy, which will be setting up its global digital energy hub in Singapore, comprising a global digital R&D centre and global headquarters for energy Internet of Things and smart cities. The company plans to hire more than 200 professional involved in big data and analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security, project engineering as well as regional management in Singapore.

VDE, a leading quality assurance provider headquartered in Germany, is investing S$20 million to set up a major energy storage testing and certification lab here to serve the Asian region. The lab in Singapore will also be the first in the world to provide bankability and insurability services for energy storage solutions at the system level, plugging a critical gap in the existing global energy landscape.

Other investors include GCL (solar), Hover Energy (wind) and Jiangsu Linyang (smart meters, solar), who will be establishing their respective regional headquarters in Singapore for sales, operations, finance, treasury, and other various management functions for Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, Narada will set up its regional energy storage solution centre of excellence in Singapore, which will develop co-innovation opportunities with locally-based companies.